Autopsies scheduled for bodies of family members found dead in Nova Scotia home

Autopsies are scheduled Thursday for the bodies of the four family members found dead in a home Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. Tuesday evening, RCMP say.

RCMP said Thursday the bodies were removed from the home on Wednesday evening.

Police will not release the names of the deceased, citing federal privacy laws, but Global News has confirmed the victims are 33-year-old military veteran Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna Desmond, 31, their 10-year-old daughter, Aliyah, and his mother, Brenda, 52.

Family members of the four deceased have told Global News they died as the result of a triple murder-suicide, something police will not confirm.

Investigators will only say that all four individuals were found shot, and that Lionel Desmond’s wounds appear to be self inflicted.

Police say they continue to investigate the deaths and expect to release more information about the incident to the public on Friday.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911. 911 can send immediate help. For a list of available mental health programs and services around Canada, please refer to the list here.