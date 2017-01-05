Brett Eldredge finds a snake inside toilet

The Mean to Me singer’s day started innocently enough while reportedly celebrating the New Year in the Caribbean. “I was going to take a leak, start the day. You know, that’s how you start the day,” he explains. “And then I walk into here and what do we have…”

What he had was something most people could definitely do without. “I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake,” Eldredge reveals. “Holy shhhh… ow. Oh he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?”

An unidentified man eventually picked up the massive reptile with a piece of wood and presumably rushed it outside.

