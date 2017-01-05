Entertainment
January 5, 2017 10:55 am

Brett Eldredge finds a snake inside toilet

Singer Brett Eldredge attends Build Series to discuss his new album 'Glow' at AOL HQ on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Country star Brett Eldredge’s morning was the stuff of nightmares.

Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳

The Mean to Me singer’s day started innocently enough while reportedly celebrating the New Year in the Caribbean. “I was going to take a leak, start the day. You know, that’s how you start the day,” he explains. “And then I walk into here and what do we have…”

What he had was something most people could definitely do without. “I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake,” Eldredge reveals. “Holy shhhh… ow. Oh he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?”

An unidentified man eventually picked up the massive reptile with a piece of wood and presumably rushed it outside.

Although 2017 started off with a shocker, Eldredge, 30, had an exciting 2016 after scoring two number one singles with his song Wanna Be That Song and his collaboration with Artists of Then, Now & Forever on Forever Country.

