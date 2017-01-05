Politics
January 5, 2017 10:07 am

Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia poses growing cyberthreat

By Eileen Sullivan The Associated Press

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A A

WASHINGTON – Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia poses a major and growing threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic and commercial operations – as well as America’s critical infrastructure.

Story continues below
Global News

National Intelligence Director James Clapper and other intelligence officials are testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing focused on Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election. They say Russia is among at least 30 nations that are developing capabilities to launch cyberattacks.

READ MORE: Donald Trump cites Julian Assange in casting doubt on U.S. intelligence in Russia hacking case

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism that Russia was behind the election hacking.

U.S. intelligence agencies disagree.

The officials aren’t expected to disclose details of a report on foreign influence in U.S. elections before President Barack Obama gets a briefing on that report Thursday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barack Obama
cyberattacks
Donald Trump
James Clapper
Russia
Russia Cyberattacks
Russia hacking
Russian hacking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News