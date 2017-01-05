Woman has purse stolen in North Central

Regina police are searching for a woman wanted for purse-snatching on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of 5th Avenue around 2:20 p.m. after a woman reported she’d been robbed of her purse and some other possessions.

The woman says she was on 5th Avenue at Cameron Street when she saw a woman coming from a nearby convenience store. The woman was joined by another female and the pair walked west on 5th Avenue towards Elphinstone Street.

The victim says she walked past the two women when she was verbally harassed and pushed.

The 22-year-old’s purse, set of keys and specialized set of earplugs used for the victim’s disability were taken.

The suspect is described as being between 45 to 55 years-old, Aboriginal, and of thin build. The suspect weighed about 120 pounds, was wearing a grey and purple jacket and was described as having decayed teeth.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).