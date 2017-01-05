Calgary property tax assessments 2017: what you need to know

The City of Calgary says over half a million property tax assessments will be mailed out on Thursday.

The assessments are an estimate of the market value of your home or business, and are used to determine municipal property taxes.

READ MORE: Calgary city council unanimously approves 2017 property tax freeze

Last year, the city saw a one per cent decrease in the overall value of residential property compared to 2015. The overall value of commercial properties, meanwhile, saw a four percent decrease.

The median assessment for a single-family residential home jumped $5,000 in 2016 to $480,000. Meanwhile, the median residential condominium assessment dropped, settling at $280,000 compared to $290,000 in 2015.

The highest-assessed residential home in Calgary in 2016 was 27 Pump Hill Close S.W. at $19,690,000.

CLICK HERE to view the city’s Assessment Search website, and review your assessment.

PLEASE NOTE: You will need the access code from your Assessment Notice for a full report, but can view assessed values for any address or area under the “limited property information” section.

If you have questions or concerns about your assessment, you can call 403-268-2888.