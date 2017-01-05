Man in critical condition after hitting snowplow on Highway 40

A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital Thursday morning after slamming into an immobilized snowplow on eastbound Highway 4o in Montreal.

The collision happened at 11:45 p.m. ET Wednesday near the Langelier exit.

Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau with the Sûreté du Québec said the snowplow was stopped because of a minor collision on the road ahead, when it was rear-ended by an oncoming car.

“The 37-year-old male driver was unable to stop,” Thibodeau said. “He hit the back of the snowplow.”

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound Highway 40 was closed for several hours for the investigation and to allow crews to spread abrasives to the roadway.

Thibodeau warned that driving conditions remained treacherous Thursday morning.

“It’s a white knuckle kind of day,” he said.

There have been numerous reports of cars going off the highway, especially on Highway 30 in the Montérégie, between Candiac and Contrecoeur.

“Winds are pushing snow onto the highway and ice is forming. There’s a lot of black ice,” Thibodeau said.

If you have to head out, Thibodeau said motorists should exercise extreme caution on the roads.

“Keep a lot of distance between yourself and other vehicles,” he warned. “And washer fluid is a must.”