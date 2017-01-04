Canada
Royal visit to BC, Yukon cost RCMP $2 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, September 24, 2016. The RCMP says it spent about $2 million on policing costs during last year's eight-day visit to British Columbia and Yukon by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

VICTORIA – The RCMP says it spent about $2 million on policing costs during last year’s eight-day visit to British Columbia and Yukon by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

The total bill was released following a federal Access to Information request for RCMP costs during the visit that began Sept. 24.

The records show the largest expenses were connected to pay, overtime and travel costs, which totalled about $1.9 million.

The B.C. government is expected to release its final costs for the tour on Jan. 13, while the federal government has yet to release its final tally.

Ottawa released a budget estimate of $855,600 last October.

Prince William and Kate visited several communities in B.C. and Yukon, with one of the highlights coming when they attended a garden party at Government House in Victoria with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

