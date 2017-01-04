Manitoba Junior Curling Championship providing a hit of nostalgia

WINNIPEG — They were born with a broom in their hands. Or at least a curling great at their side.

Among those competing at this year’s Canola Junior Provincial Curling Championship in Winnipeg, a minimum of seven are of pebble pedigree. Combined, their parents captured countless Canadian titles plus a few world championships.

“It’s almost a little added pressure,” said Gaetanne Gauthier, Cathy Gauthier’s daughter. “I like it because I’m a Gauthier and I should be good.”

Cathy’s son Jacques is also playing in the bonspiel. He helps make up JT Ryan’s foursome, whose dad, Jeff Ryan, won the 1995 World Curling Championship in Brandon with Kerry Burtnyk. Oddly enough, Jeff and Kerry’s daughters, Hailey and Laura, are competing on the same team at the junior women’s provincial championship. Cathy Overton-Clapham’s son, Andrew, plays third for Fort Rouge’s Brett Walter. Colin Kurz’s mom, Lynn Fallis-Kurz, meanwhile won a Manitoba women’s title in 2002.

“It just shows how competitive those parents were,” said Curl Manitoba’s Craig Baker. “The kids fed off their parents.”

Learning how to be the best from the best.

“No matter what concerns or fears I have, she always knows what to say because she’s been through it before,” said Gaetanne.

A journey many of them hope to follow even if they know they’ll have big shoes to fill.

“My mom is my idol,” said Andrew Clapham. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to top what she’s done.”