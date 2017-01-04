Hospitalized dad badly injured by drunk driver meets newborn daughter on smartphone

After a drunk driver smashed through a school a couple of days before Christmas, teacher Matt Rogers spent his holidays in the hospital.

Rogers — who teaches English in a school in Uijeongbu, South Korea, just north of Seoul — missed the birth of his second child.

It was supposed to be a joyous day but instead he was in his hospital bed with four broken ribs, a gash at the back of his head and some internal bleeding.

However, Rogers got to see his daughter for the first time on Jan. 2, through his smartphone — and the emotional moment was captured on video.

The video captured by Rogers’ brother Jay, shows Rogers smiling, laughing and crying as he watches his daughter on the screen. You can hear him say, “Oh my goodness, she’s beautiful … look at my little girl.”

Rogers has been released from hospital and has been sent to a rehab facility, his brother said.

He was working late at the school during the time of the accident, preparing lesson plans for his students.

Luckily, there were no students in the classroom when the car jumped the curb and broke through the school window.

“He told me that he saw the window suddenly coming towards him, and the next thing he knew he was underneath a Kia,” Jay said.

Both the school and the cake shop next door owned by Rogers’ wife were heavily damaged.

When Jay heard the news, he dropped everything and booked a flight from New York City to South Korea to help take care of Rogers and his wife’s first child.

“I’ll admit I burst into tears a couple of times in the days before I got on the plane,” Jay said.

Rogers’ and his wife’s baby girl was born on Jan. 2. They named her Anne.

“She’s gorgeous … A whopping 10 pounds! Biggest baby in the ward. The Rogers genes are strong within her,” Jay said.

Jay says his brother will meet his daughter in person soon.