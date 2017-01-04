Rockets welcome back players from World Juniors

Calvin Thurkauf and Tomas Soustal are back in a rockets uniform, after being away since late December for the World Juniors, but don’t expect to see them on the ice until this weekend.

The pair arrived back in Kelowna Wednesday, but the team said neither will play in the Rockets first game 2017 against the Spokane Chiefs, and isn’t making any promises either will be in the lineup Friday, when the Rockets take on the Blazers in Kamloops.

Both players will be in the lineup Saturday, when the Rockets are back at Prospera Place for the second of a home and home against Kamloops.

Thurkauf captained the Swiss team, collecting four points in four games. Soustal laced up for the Czech Republic, scoring one goal in the five games he played.

Dillon Dube, who is playing for team Canada, is still at the tournament.

Canada takes on Sweden Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST.