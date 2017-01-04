Video shows 2 girls escaping serious injury after being run over by truck

Dramatic video captured last month shows two pedestrians being struck by an out-of-control truck in Mingguang City in eastern China.

The frightening scene was captured by surveillance camera on Dec. 23 and shows the two girls waiting to cross a street on their way to school.

Suddenly, they step back in an attempt to get out of the way as a transport truck barrels towards them.

The girls were hit and slammed to the ground, sending them sliding across the pavement.

The truck can also be seen coming to a halt after skidding six to seven metres and turning 180 degrees.

Video shows one of the girls get up almost immediately while the other remained sitting in the gutter of the road.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene and called an ambulance to take the girls to hospital.

“Our investigation on scene indicated the truck lost control because its driver was speeding when he crossed slippery intersections and failed to [drive according to the conditions]. All these combined caused the accident, and the truck driver is fully responsible for the accident,” said Sun Antai, a traffic police officer in Mingguang City.

Remarkably one girl suffered only a fractured arm, while the other suffered just minor injuries.

“The two students took actions to evade being hit by the truck after they became aware of the danger,” said fellow officer Zhang Yongjun. “In addition, the truck’s centre of gravity shifted to the rear after drifting out of control, which helped mitigate the injuries [the girls sustained].”