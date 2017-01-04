105-year-old Frenchman sets world cycling record

At 105 years old, Frenchman Robert Marchand broke a world record for his age group Wednesday by cycling 22.547 kilometres in one hour.

Marchand peddled with confidence at the velodrome complex in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines just outside Paris.

The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he set the record.

The former fireman, veteran and lumberjack was told at a young age by his coach that he should give up cycling because he would never achieve anything on a bike.

He proved that prediction wrong.

In a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, the centenarian set a world record in the 105-plus age category — created especially for the tireless veteran — by riding 22.547 kilometres in one hour.

Marchand had ridden faster in the past on the boards of the Velodrome National. But he had warned before his latest attempt that his current form is not as good.

Three years ago at the same venue, Marchand covered 26.927 kilometres in one hour to better his own world record in the over-100s category.

What is the trick? One expert in physiology and performance who has been studying Merchand for years told one news agency called Road.cc that exercise is a major factor in staying healthy.

“The [results] show that in any case exercise is a factor in youth. This is a beautiful message for humanity: where there’s life, there’s hope,” Véronique Billat told Road.cc.

“The secret of youth, is above all to follow a personalized exercise regime in accordance with your abilities.”

— With files from Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press