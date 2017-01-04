Oprah Winfrey cooks Stephen Colbert a ‘sexy breakfast’

Oprah Winfrey joined Stephen Colbert on the set of The Late Show on Tuesday night and she showed him how to cook up a “sexy” breakfast.

The Weight Watchers spokeswoman put on an apron and stepped into the kitchen, ready to make some eggs.

“What makes it sexy? Do you eat it naked in front of a full-length mirror?” Colbert joked.

Winfrey spiced things up by mixing together hot salsa to layer on top of the eggs. She wanted to keep the Weight Watchers points low, so she stuck to two egg whites with one full egg mixed in.

She instructed Colbert to pile on the truffle zest. “Now, truffle zest — is that only for billionaires?” the host joked. Instead, Winfrey revealed it only costs about $12. “Wow, it’s like the market in truffles has crashed,” he said.

The pair both began to eat the meal. “That is extremely sexy and I’m in a relationship right now,” Colbert described.

Winfrey was in the kitchen with Colbert to show off some recipes from her cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life.

“It has worked for me, and it’s not a diet, and I have not sacrificed one day of losing 42.5 pounds,” Winfrey assured the audience.

Watch Colbert and Winfrey get sexy in the kitchen in the video, above.