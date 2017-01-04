New York City commuter train derailment injures at least 37 in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – At least 37 people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a New York City commuter train derailment on Wednesday during peak morning commuting hours, city officials said.

The Long Island Railroad train went off the tracks at about 8:30 a.m. local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

The nature of the injuries was not immediately known, and the incident was under investigation, police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

Atlantic Terminal, which also connects commuters to nine city subway lines, is one of New York’s busiest stations.