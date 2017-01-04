Former police chief Devon Clunis releasing book

WINNIPEG — Former Winnipeg police chief Devon Clunis is starting the next chapter of his life with a new book.

Clunis and his wife Pearlene are launching a book called The Little Boy from Jamaica: A Canadian History Story.

The book shares Clunis’ story of growing up in rural Jamaica with no electricity or running water to how he climbed the ranks to become the first black Chief of Police in Canadian history.

The story aims to inspire people to nurture the potential in every child.

The book launches at McNally Robinson on January 28.