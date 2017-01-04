Alberta RCMP charge teen after ‘substantial’ number of counterfeit currency transactions

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with what the RCMP said was a “substantial” number of counterfeit currency transactions in Beaumont and surrounding areas.

Beaumont RCMP said their investigation centred around transactions that took place in November and that a number of Beaumont businesses fell victim to the fraud.

READ MORE: Counterfeit cash on the rise in Alberta, charges laid in Edmonton

Faron Loy Valan, of Whitecourt, Alta., is charged with three counts of uttering counterfeit money.

Beaumont RCMP said their investigation was conducted together with Whitecourt RCMP.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money investigation is asked to call the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or reaching them online.