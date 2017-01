KELOWNA, B.C. – The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a house fire in the Black Mountain neighbourhood Monday night at 8 p.m.

Flames on the roof of the home on Verde Vista Road filled the night sky, prompting dozens of calls to 911.

When crews arrived, the flames had engulfed the walk-out-rancher with two cars in the carport.

Fire fighters say everyone made it out of the home, but the fate of a dog remains uncertain.