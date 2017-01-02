Parks Canada hoping visitors will get a free pass, even though they legally don’t need to

As an homage to Canada’s 150 birthday this year, the federal government announced in January 2016 it will be offering free passes to all national parks for 2017.

The demand for the free passes literally crashed the Parks Canada website in December 2016, but one thing visitors might not know is that they actually do not need a pass to enter the parks this year.

READ MORE: Parks Canada website swamped by demand for free 2017 national parks passes

Global News has learned park users who enter without a pass will not suffer any repercussions, however officials are still hoping people will take the time to get one.

“If they don’t come and they don’t stop either at a gate or a visitor centre or campground we get very few opportunities to interact with them. So to be able to provide safety information, wildlife information, we’re really encouraging people to drive through the gate and get a pass.” said Greg Danchuk, with Parks Canada.

Parks Canada said that already more than 900,000 people have requested a free visitor pass.