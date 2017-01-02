Canada
January 2, 2017 6:20 pm
Updated: January 2, 2017 6:28 pm

Parks Canada hoping visitors will get a free pass, even though they legally don’t need to

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

Parks Canada is hoping visitors will still contact them for a free pass, even though they don't technically need one in 2017.

Tracy Nagai / Global Calgary
A A

As an homage to Canada’s 150 birthday this year, the federal government announced in January 2016 it will be offering free passes to all national parks for 2017.

The demand for the free passes literally crashed the Parks Canada website in December 2016, but one thing visitors might not know is that they actually do not need a pass to enter the parks this year.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Parks Canada website swamped by demand for free 2017 national parks passes

Global News has learned park users who enter without a pass will not suffer any repercussions, however officials are still hoping people will take the time to get one.

 “If they don’t come and they don’t stop either at a gate or a visitor centre or campground we get very few opportunities to interact with them. So to be able to provide safety information, wildlife information, we’re really encouraging people to drive through the gate and get a pass.” said Greg Danchuk, with Parks Canada.

Parks Canada said that already more than 900,000 people have requested a free visitor pass.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada's 150 birthday
Federal Government
Free Parks passes
National Parks
National parks passes
Park pass enforcement
Park Passes
Parks Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News