January 2, 2017 10:24 am
Updated: January 2, 2017 10:26 am

50 inmates dead, several escape after Brazil prison riot

By Staff The Associated Press

An inmate stands in the Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex in Manaus, Brazil in this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Brazilian authorities say that dozens of inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas.

The office of the state’s public security office says the rebellion at Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex began Sunday afternoon and was quelled Monday morning. An office spokesman says dozens have died, but did not specify.

News portal G1 cites the governor’s office as saying that at least 50 have died and an unknown number managed to escape in the chaos. Calls to the governor’s office were referred to the security office.

Similar incidents happened in Brazilian prisons in October.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons.

It’s not immediately clear what sparked the latest unrest.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

