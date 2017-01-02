Man charged with attempted robbery after driving vehicle into Scotiabank

Regina Police have charged a man after a brazen attempted robbery at a bank in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Scotiabank on 13th Avenue and Retallack Street for a report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect drove a vehicle into the front doors of the bank. He then exited the vehicle with a firearm and tried unsuccessfully to gain entrance to the bank’s vaults.

The suspect then fled the scene, but was later stopped by police and arrested following a struggle.

Patrick Shannon is charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting an officer.