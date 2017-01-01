Students in Alberta’s Capital Region gain expanded transit access Sunday

The City of Edmonton’s Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) initiative grew larger in scope on Sunday, allowing students in Alberta’s Capital Region easier access to transit in and around Edmonton.

The U-Pass program sees the Edmonton Transit Service partners with regional transit providers to allow eligible students at the University of Alberta, MacEwan University, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and NorQuest College to have unlimited travel on regular ETS service as well as on St. Albert Transit and Strathcona County transit systems.

On Jan. 1, the program’s expansion took effect to allow U-Pass holders to also gain access to unlimited travel on the Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove and Leduc municipal transit systems.

The U-Pass was created in September 2007 as a three-year pilot project. At that time, it was a partnership between three municipalities: Edmonton, St. Albert and Strathcona County. The cost was included in student fees.

In April 2010, the pilot program became permanent and NAIT also joined in. NorQuest College became a partner in 2013.

For more information on the U-Pass program, click here.

-With files from Emily Mertz.