January 1, 2017 1:02 pm
Updated: January 1, 2017 1:05 pm

Hollywood sign altered to read ‘Hollyweed’

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Vandals change the iconic "Hollywood" sign in Los Angeles to "Hollyweed."

Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

Social media lit up in response to the prank.

