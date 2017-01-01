Hollywood sign altered to read ‘Hollyweed’

Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

Social media lit up in response to the prank.

The 1st sun of 2017 rises over #Hollyweed… (whoever did this, bravo 👏🏼👏🏼) pic.twitter.com/4NrDOftYVI — Amanda Busick (@AmandaBusick) January 1, 2017

Good morning. The Hollywood sign says hollyweed. I think 2017 is gonna be good. #hollyweed pic.twitter.com/IGU1hZtoCH — Bri James (@brijaythegay) January 1, 2017