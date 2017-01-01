Woman in life-threatening condition after Saint-Laurent fire

A 72-year-old woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after sustaining burns to 40 per cent of her body after an early morning fire New Year’s Day.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey building on Teller Street in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough at 3:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Martin Guilbault, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department, said the fire started in the basement suite.

“When the first firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the basement,” Guilbault said. “We don’t know the cause yet but the fire was in the couch in the living room.”

The victim was quickly located by firefighters as they entered the apartment.

She was pulled out of the building and firefighters administered first aid as they waited for the arrival of paramedics.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“She had first and second degree burns to 40 per cent of her body,” Guilbault said. “Injuries that are life-threatening.”

The blaze was contained within 30 minutes and damage was limited to the basement.

“It was a small fire,” Guilbault said. “Damage is estimated at $20,000.”

Residents of the first and second floor units were evacuated but have since been allowed to return home.

The investigation has been handed over to Montreal police (SPVM), as per protocol.

Any fire involving life-threatening injuries or death is investigated by the SPVM arson squad.