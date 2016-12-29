Unlicensed plastic surgery allegedly performed in North Delta home

A North Delta home was raided last week after allegations were made that plastic surgery was being performed there without a license.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued a search and seizure order on Dec. 20 after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC investigated a possible case of the unlicensed practice of medicine at the location.

It’s not known exactly what procedures were being done at the home, but doctors say the case is alarming.

“I think it’s probably pretty rare, but very concerning,” plastic surgeon Dr. Sheina Macadam said. “Any time a patient is getting any kind of anesthetic, whether it’s local sedation or general anesthetic, there’s inherent risk. A patient could have an allergic reaction to one of the medications that is being administered. The other question is the instrument that the practitioner is using – is that instrument sterile?”

This was the question when a phony dentist was found to be operating out of a Burnaby home in 2013. In 2015, the College also found an unregistered doctor was administering Botox.

In B.C., you need to be a licensed dentist, physician, nurse or a licensed practical nurse to administer Botox.

The College says more information about the North Delta case will be released once the investigation is complete.