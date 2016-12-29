Lethbridge police call in Critical Incident Team after man with firearm refuses to surrender

The Lethbridge Police Service was forced to call in the Critical Incident Team after a man with a firearm refused to surrender to officers Wednesday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence located in the 100 block of Fairmont BD South. Police were told a man inside the residence was pointing a firearm at one of the callers inside the home.

Police surrounded and contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the man inside. Police said he refused to communicate with police, forcing officers to call in the service’s Critical Incident Team.

Further attempts were made to communicate with man, but he continued to refuse contact or to exit the residence. Several less lethal interventions were deployed by the tactical team, which resulted in the man, along with another female exiting the residence. They were both taken into police custody. The female was released without charges.

Police then searched the home and found several firearms. Kyle Lee Toshi Mitten, 20, has been charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Mitten remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.