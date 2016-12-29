Police reveal ‘sharp forced injuries’ caused Edmonton nursing student’s death

Edmonton police say a 21-year-old woman who was killed at a house in the city’s northwest last week died of “multiple sharp forced injuries.”

An autopsy was conducted on Rachael Longridge on Thursday. Police would not disclose the type of weapon used in the woman’s death, nor would they provide any further details about the incident.

Longridge, a recent nursing school graduate who was set to start a new job in January, died Friday at her house in the Sherbrooke neighbourhood.

Police were called to the home in the area of 122 Avenue and 132 Street at around 4:30 p.m. Longridge was found with severe injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The young woman’s mother, 50-year-old Christine Longridge, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Family and friends said Christine Longridge suffered from mental health issues and had been struggling for many years.

Friends of Longridge told Global News she graduated on Dec. 8 and was set to start a new position at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute next month.

A vigil was held Wednesday at the University of Alberta campus, to give friends, classmates and faculty members a chance to remember and share stories about Longridge.

This was Edmonton’s 41st homicide of 2016.