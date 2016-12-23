Crime
December 23, 2016 10:24 pm

Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in northwest Edmonton

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

A woman died on scene after police found her severely injured, Dec. 23, 2016.

Shallima Maharaj, Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death after officers were called to a home near 122 Avenue and 132 Street Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the home “regarding an assault” just after 4:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police and EMS responded to the address and found a “severely injured female who died on scene soon thereafter.”

Police took a woman into custody.

The investigation continues.

