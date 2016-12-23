Homicide detectives investigating woman’s death in northwest Edmonton
A A
Homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death after officers were called to a home near 122 Avenue and 132 Street Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home “regarding an assault” just after 4:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
Police and EMS responded to the address and found a “severely injured female who died on scene soon thereafter.”
Police took a woman into custody.
The investigation continues.
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc