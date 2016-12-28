Vigil for slain nursing student Rachael Longridge held at University of Alberta

Friends and loved ones of Rachael Longridge are expected to gather for a vigil Wednesday night at the University of Alberta campus.

Longridge, 21, was killed Friday night in her Sherbrooke house. Police had initially been called to the house for an assault; she was found severely injured and died at the scene.

Her mother, Christine Longridge, is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon. Friends and family said Christine Longridge had been struggling with mental health issues, namely bipolar, for almost two decades.

Longridge was a nursing student at the University of Alberta and had graduated earlier this month. Friends said she was passionate about her career and wanted to help others. They add she fast-tracked her degree so she could graduate early.

She was slated to start a nursing job at the Mazankowski Heart Institute in January.

The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. outside the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy. Friends of Longridge said those attending should dress warmly for the outdoor vigil and bring their own candle.

The first court appearance for Christine Longridge will be Jan. 10, 2017.