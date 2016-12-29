Calgary gas prices spike days before carbon tax takes effect

Some Calgary gas stations were selling fuel Thursday morning for around a dozen cents more than others after an overnight hike at the pumps.

Prices were as high as 109.9 cents a litre, though if you shopped around, there were still some stations at 94.9.

The cost will increase when Alberta’s carbon tax takes effect on Sunday, when gas goes up 4.5 cents a litre.

WATCH: What will Alberta’s carbon tax cost you?

“The increases that we’re seeing are directly linked to the fact that in Canada, as has been the decision by refiners and Ottawa, we are price-takers,” Gas Buddy’s Dan McTeague said.

“We don’t influence the price, we simply take it and of course, we pay all our gas prices in U.S. terms and that’s why what is a problem down in the United States becomes an even bigger problem for Canadians, especially as we see the loonie taking quite a beating.”

Prices at many Edmonton gas stations also climbed above 100 cents a litre Thursday morning.

With files from Lisa MacGregor