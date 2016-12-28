Nearly a quarter of Manitobans would try pot if it was legal: Poll

According to a Probe Research poll, 24 per cent of Manitobans would consider smoking pot if it was legal.

The telephone survey found that 13 per cent of the 1,000 people questioned would be very likely to try marijuana, while 11 per cent would be somewhat likely to “use it even just once.”

According to the poll 62 per cent were very unlikely and 13 per cent were somewhat unlikely.

The survey also found that 13 per cent of those surveyed had used marijuana in the past 12 months while 87 per cent said they had not. The number of those who hadn’t used it in the last year was nearly 10 per cent higher at 95 per cent in those 55 years old and older.

This poll was conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11, with a sample of 1,000 adult Manitobans and is accurate to within +/ – 3.1 percentage points.

Breakdown of poll legalized marijuana use