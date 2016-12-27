Canada
December 27, 2016 9:20 pm

10-year-old girl who died on flight to London was Canadian

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Global Affairs Canada is confirming that a 10-year-old girl who died Christmas Eve after falling ill aboard a transatlantic Air Canada flight was Canadian.

The Toronto-to-London flight diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the child suffered a medical problem.

In a statement Tuesday, Global Affairs says Canadian officials have reached out to the family and are providing consular assistance.

There is no word on what part of Canada the girl was from or the cause of death.

This screen grab from Flightradar24 shows the flight path of AC 868, which was diverted to Shannon, Ireland.

Credit: Flightradar24 / Twitter

Global Affairs says the family is wishing for privacy at this time.

Air Canada said Saturday a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead on scene.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

