December 24, 2016 7:21 pm
Updated: December 24, 2016 9:32 pm

Girl, 10, dies after Air Canada flight from Toronto to Heathrow diverts

WATCH ABOVE: A 10-year-old girl is dead after she suffered a cardiac arrest while on an Air Canada flight from Toronto, which then had to be diverted to Ireland.

A 10-year-old girl has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on board an Air Canada flight from Toronto to London Heathrow.

Flight AC 868, which departed from Pearson International Airport at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, was diverted to the town of Shannon, Ireland after the girl took ill, an Air Canada representative told Global News.

The child was tended to by a doctor and a nurse on board the aircraft. She was rushed to a nearby hospital upon landing, and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

This screen grab from Flightradar24 shows the flight path of AC 868, which was diverted to Shannon, Ireland.

Credit: Flightradar24 / Twitter

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and we are doing all we can to assist the family in these tragic circumstances,” Air Canada said in an emailed statement.

WATCH: 10-year-old girl dies after suffering cardiac arrest on board plane

RTE reported that the child was traveling with three adult siblings, and that a post-mortem examination is being arranged.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl’s nationality.

The Boeing 787 aircraft has since arrived at its final destination, London Heathrow.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

 

Global News