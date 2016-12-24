Girl, 10, dies after Air Canada flight from Toronto to Heathrow diverts

A 10-year-old girl has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on board an Air Canada flight from Toronto to London Heathrow.

Flight AC 868, which departed from Pearson International Airport at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, was diverted to the town of Shannon, Ireland after the girl took ill, an Air Canada representative told Global News.

The child was tended to by a doctor and a nurse on board the aircraft. She was rushed to a nearby hospital upon landing, and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and we are doing all we can to assist the family in these tragic circumstances,” Air Canada said in an emailed statement.

RTE reported that the child was traveling with three adult siblings, and that a post-mortem examination is being arranged.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl’s nationality.

The Boeing 787 aircraft has since arrived at its final destination, London Heathrow.

