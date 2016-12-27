6 things to do with your kids in Montreal over the holidays

If you’re looking for some fun activities to keep your family entertained this holiday season, here are some of the best kid-friendly events in Montreal.

Check out ‘We Are Stars’

For those kids who are always asking “why” to everything, the Montreal Biodôme might have some answers for them.

We Are Stars offers answers to the greatest questions of all time in an exploratory journey across the universe.

It features an immersive screening of the origins of the world.

For those who need to burn some energy off, the play and discovery area lets young visitors climb the modules and dress up in fun costumes.

They can also play at being apprentice veterinarians and pretend to help out the animal keepers at the Biodôme who feed and care for the animals.

The Biodôme also features many other activities, just check the website.

Watch below: the trailer to We Are Stars

High tea in a train

A train museum might seem like an odd place to go for an afternoon tea. But inside the Exporail, you can have a holiday cup with a side of history.

The service includes traditional pastries and a 30-minute tour throughout the grand trunk rail president’s wagon, Charles Melville.

Melville pretty much lived in the wagon while doing business. He also invited an array of notable guests to tag along, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the famous mystery novelist responsible for the Sherlock Holmes series, who once stayed in one of the wagon’s rooms.

Once that is done, tour the rest of the grounds, all decked out in Christmas decor.

Cookie and crafts workshops, as well as story readings, are just some of the activities all the family can enjoy.

Santa at the Stewart Museum

Want to stretch the Christmas spirit? Santa is still on duty at the Stewart museum.

Thirty figurines from Ms. Stewart’s collection are on display, including a magnificent dollhouse that represents German castles in the 18th Century.

Holiday arts and crafts

If you want to stay in the West Island, check out the Kirkland library’s schedule for different holiday inspired arts and crafts sessions, including eggshell mosaics and your own ball to drop on New Year’s Eve.

Alfred’s Adventures at the McCord Museum

Enjoy the story of Alfred, a friendly teddy bear whose life is turned upside down when his toys disappear. Alfred then embarks on an adventure through the village to find his favourite toy.

What’s most outstanding about this story is that it integrates music and 50 objects from the McCord Museum’s collection into the thread of the story.

Barbie Expo

One-thousand Haute Couture Barbies await at Place Montreal Trust.

The free exhibit features Barbies dressed in magnificent dresses, including the traditional attire of many nations.