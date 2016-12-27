Carrie Fisher dead at 60: Celebrities share their touching tributes to Star Wars icon

Carrie Fisher, known to fans as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, died Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest last week. She was 60 years old.

On Dec. 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while on an airplane headed to Los Angeles from London.

By Tuesday, her family released a statement about her death.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher dead: ‘Star Wars’ icon dies at age 60

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away,” reads the statement given to People from the family’s spokesperson Simon Halls.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” the statement from Lourd read. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Celebrities and fans alike took to Twitter to share their touching tributes to the actress:

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't 😭😭😭! Rip both of you — AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher #princessleia — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) December 27, 2016

From all the strong women onscreen &off-we thank you, Carrie Fisher ,for showing us how to be a badass woman w sass & great hair.🖤 @starwars — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. I grew up watching your movies and your role as Princess Leia will inspire many in the face of adversity — Prince Jackson (@princemjjjaxon) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Could everyone else please hold off dying until at least 2017? — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016