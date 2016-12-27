Carrie Fisher dead at 60: Celebrities share their touching tributes to Star Wars icon
Carrie Fisher, known to fans as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, died Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest last week. She was 60 years old.
On Dec. 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while on an airplane headed to Los Angeles from London.
By Tuesday, her family released a statement about her death.
READ MORE: Carrie Fisher dead: ‘Star Wars’ icon dies at age 60
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away,” reads the statement given to People from the family’s spokesperson Simon Halls.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” the statement from Lourd read. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Celebrities and fans alike took to Twitter to share their touching tributes to the actress:
