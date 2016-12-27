Entertainment
Carrie Fisher dead at 60: Celebrities share their touching tributes to Star Wars icon

Carrie Fisher, the American actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest last week, according to a family statement. She was 60 years old.

On Dec. 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while on an airplane headed to Los Angeles from London.

By Tuesday, her family released a statement about her death.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away,” reads the statement given to People from the family’s spokesperson Simon Halls.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” the statement from Lourd read. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Celebrities and fans alike took to Twitter to share their touching tributes to the actress:

