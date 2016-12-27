Only in Canada: Carollers surround Vancouver Police car, sing ‘Police Navidad’

Only in Canada.

A video posted to YouTube on Boxing Day shows a Vancouver Police officer receiving a nice holiday surprise from a group of carollers this Christmas season.

The video, shot by Kenna Marshall in the Kits neighbourhoood of Vancouver, shows a group of carol singers surrounding the police car and serenading the officer inside with a version of Feliz Navidad.

Only this one is Police Navidad.

The Vancouver Police officer flashed their car’s lights during the serenade.

The VPD shared the video on its Facebook page on Boxing Day saying “we love this!”