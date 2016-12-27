vancouver police
December 27, 2016 10:42 am
Updated: December 27, 2016 11:17 am

Only in Canada: Carollers surround Vancouver Police car, sing ‘Police Navidad’

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Police Navidad!

Still from YouTube
A A

Only in Canada.

A video posted to YouTube on Boxing Day shows a Vancouver Police officer receiving a nice holiday surprise from a group of carollers this Christmas season.

The video, shot by Kenna Marshall in  the Kits neighbourhoood of Vancouver, shows a group of carol singers surrounding the police car and serenading the officer inside with a version of Feliz Navidad.

Only this one is Police Navidad.

The Vancouver Police officer flashed their car’s lights during the serenade.

The VPD shared the video on its Facebook page on Boxing Day saying “we love this!”

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Christmas Carol
Police Navidad
Vancouver
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News