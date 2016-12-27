Joshua Miller Missing
December 27, 2016 9:28 am

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 25-year-old last seen December 19th

Have you seen Joshua Miller?

Surrey RCMP is hoping the public can help them find missing 25-year-old Joshua Miller.

He has not been seen since Dec. 19 in the area of 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Miller is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 175 lbs. He has a slender build, with short brown hair, and blue eyes.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Joshua Miller or knows of his whereabouts to call them at 604-599-0502 or call Crime Stoppers.

