Montrealers brave the cold for Boxing Day deals

Both boxing, as a sport, and Boxing Day require perseverance, strategy and a lot of concentration.

It’s all about putting everything on the line to beat out the competition and get that knockout (of a deal).

One shopper standing outside H&M on Sainte-Catherine Street woke up so early to wait in line Monday.

“You have to, it’s free money,” she told Global News, explaining the store was giving out $300 gift cards.

The cold weather didn’t discourage many shoppers.

Some told Global News they were planning to jump from one store to another to make sure they take advantage of each and every deal on offer.

This year marks the second time Best Buy opened at 8 a.m. for Boxing Day.

A new law permits stores in the downtown area to open up early so shoppers stay in Montreal.

“We have TVs up to $1,000 off. That’s 50 per cent of the price,” Best Buy’s Remi Sammoun told Global News.