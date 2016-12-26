Winnipeg police searching for wanted man

WINNIPEG — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man in connection to a number of serious and violent crimes.

Dave Athoney Avis is wanted for his connection to multiple cases between Oct. 28, 2016 and Dec. 24, 2016.

Police say Avis is dangerous and people shouldn’t approach him.

Avis is described as a black man, 41-years-old, 190 pounds and six foot four inches tall.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245.