Growing concern over Penticton’s homeless problem

There is growing concern in the Okanagan after a recent census revealed Penticton’s homeless problem is much more serious than originally thought. A recent survey conducted by various local non profits found nearly 130 homeless people in the south Okanagan city, double than what was expected. Of those, nearly half have been homeless for more than a year and the census found that 90 per cent of those surveyed suffered from mental health issues. Neetu Garcha reports.