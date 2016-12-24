Private plow companies reserving extra space for Christmas blizzard

WINNIPEG–Private plowing companies across the city are making some special offers to help keep driveways and parking lots clean during the expected Christmas blizzard.

More than 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Winnipeg from dinner time on Christmas, until about Noon on Boxing Day.

Plowing companies are using the clear skies on Christmas Eve, to prepare for the busy day ahead.

“We have had calls with people on their hands and knees literally begging,” said owner of Hero Snow Removal Nathan Labbe.

Since August, Labbe said he has been booked solid for the winter months. With the blizzard on its way to Winnipeg, Labbe said his phone has been ringing off the hook, so he decided to make a one-time offer.

“We’re going to try and get a few people who are panicking from the Christmas snowstorm in on a one-time basis.”

Labbe said snow removal is in high demand in Winnipeg, and getting a driveway plowed for Christmas day will be tough on short notice. He has 20 to 40 spots up for grabs for snow removal service, first come first serve.

“It may get a little chaotic, but we’ll only take on as much as we can take care,” added Labbe.

Commercial spaces are also preparing in advance to keep their parking lots clear.

Richard Kaiser is the owner of Total Yard Works, and plows parking lots for more than four commercial spaces in the city. He said Christmas will be anything but a day off, and he’ll be working through the night to make sure businesses can open.

“As long as we can get there in time for doors opening, and people can get in, that’s all I really care about at that point,” said Kaiser.

CF Polo Park, St Vital Centre, and Kildonan Place all said they have crews on standby for when the first snow starts to fall. They said doors will still open at the regular scheduled time, and Boxing Day sales are still on.