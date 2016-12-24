Two people killed in crash on Highway 3 on Christmas Eve

RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 3, five kilometres east of the Highway 6 turnoff near Pincher Creek at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.Mounties said a minivan travelling westbound crossed over the centre line and was struck by an SUV travelling eastbound.

The driver and front-seat passenger in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, that were in the van, were taken to the Pincher Creek hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic was being re-routed near the collision while the RCMP investigated and crews removed debris from the crash scene.

RCMP said road conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision.

The identities of the two people killed have not being released.