December 24, 2016 2:02 pm
Updated: December 24, 2016 2:04 pm

Part of River Trail could open by New Year’s Eve

WINNIPEG – A skate on the Assiniboine River could be an option if you’re looking for New Years’ Eve plans.

Crews have started testing the ice and clearing snow on a section of the Red River Mutual Trail on the Assiniboine stretching west to Hugo Dock.

The Forks hopes to have the first section open by New Years’ Eve.

However officials are asking that people stay off the ice until the trail is officially open.

Last year, the trail wasn’t open until mid-January.

Global News