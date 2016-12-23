Saskatoon teen offering free Christmas gift wrapping

Some people may dread wrapping Christmas gifts, but Jasmine Ewert, 14, loves it so much she’ll do it for you for free.

The Saskatoon girl posted an ad on Kijiji on Tuesday, offering her wrapping expertise. Since then, she’s covered about 90 gifts.

Related How to pick the perfect Christmas tree

READ MORE: Saskatoon boy sells Christmas cards to give friend the gift of sight

Ewert asks that people supply the paper, but bows and ribbons are complimentary.

The teenager picked up the hobby as a child and now wraps for everyone in her family, including her six older siblings.

“I’ve always had a big family, so Christmas is really big in my family,” Ewert said.

She draws inspiration from do-it-yourself videos on YouTube and said the key to a well-wrapped gift is to make sure the paper is pulled tightly before taping.