BC Housing issues extreme weather alert for Vancouver

BC Housing has issued an extreme weather alert for Vancouver due to colder temperatures making their way into the city Friday evening.
#ExtremeWeatherAlert issued for #LangleyBC. The @SalArmyBC Gateway of Hope shelter, 5787 Langley Bypass, will open tonight. @colemancountry
— BC Housing (@BC_Housing) December 23, 2016
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says temperatures are expected to drop off over night. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley this morning, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall through the evening hours.
The holiday weekend is expected to bring at or below freezing temperatures in Vancouver thanks to clearer skies.
“Because we’ll have clear skies Saturday and Sunday, the clearer the skies are, the temperatures will be even cooler,” said Schalle.
On top of permanent shelters already open this winter, additional shelters will open in the city including:
• Catholic Charities Men’s Hostel: 828 Cambie St, 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.
• Directions Youth Services Centre: 1138 Burrad St, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Gathering Place: 609 Helmcken St, 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.
• St Mark’s Extreme Weather Shelter: 1805 Larch St, Opens 9:30 p.m.
There will also be two overflow sites available in the event of overcrowding:
• Harbour Light: 119 E Cordova St
• Belkin House: 555 Homer St, 11:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
