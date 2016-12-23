Radio station grants Christmas wish for Edmonton family struggling with cancer

The tears were flowing as CISN Country radio station granted a Christmas wish to an Edmonton family that really needs a bit of happiness this holiday.

Kristen and Erin were nominated by three separate people, which the station said has never happened before.

“Nobody had three people nominate them for CISN Country Christmas Wish but your family did,” host Chris Scheetz said.

For good reason. Kristen and Erin are a special couple. As Kristen’s sister put it: they’ve “been to hell and back.”

After receiving a kidney transplant, Erin was recovering when he was rushed to hospital in August in extreme pain.

“What they found was not what any person or family wants to hear,” Kristen’s sister Andrea explained.

“He was diagnosed with Stage 4 aggressive B cell lymphoma.”

Then, the tumour in Erin’s bowel ruptured and they were told surgery was not an option.

“Doctors gave him a week to live,” Andrea told CISN, “but by some miracle, the hole in his bowel began to heal on its own.”

Erin was sent home to spend the time he had left with his family – including his two daughters, Zoe, 11, and MacKenzie, 14.

Andrea said he wanted to last past the holiday so he “wouldn’t ruin Christmas” for his girls.

“My sister has been by his side and has shown me what true love really is.”

As its last Christmas Wish, CISN Country gave the family four tickets to Garth Brooks, who’s performing nine shows in Edmonton in February.

“Erin… told me and my sister he would hang on as long as he possibly could for a chance to see Garth Brooks,” Andrea said.

Since the family is also struggling with financial challenges, CISN also gave them a $1,000 pre-paid gift card to help buy Christmas gifts for the girls.

“Thank you guys so much,” Kristen said through tears. “I’m speechless.”

