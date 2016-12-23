Winnipeg senior home thefts allegedly traced back to employee

WINNIPEG — After several break ins at a St. Boniface senior complex, police have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly worked in the building.

Police said the man was employed as a maintenance worker.

He is accused of breaking in to suites and stealing personal items between October and mid-November.

Police have arrested and charged Cory Charles Hughes with five counts Break and Enter to Commit Theft and six counts of Break and Enter with Intent.