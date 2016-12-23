Canadian woman killed by American boyfriend in upstate NY hotel room: police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Police say an American man killed his Canadian girlfriend inside a hotel room in upstate New York, then called 911 dispatchers to report the slaying.

Police in Syracuse say 38-year-old David Schmidinger called 911 around 11 a.m. Thursday from a street in the city, told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for the authorities.

Police Chief Frank Fowler says when officers arrived, Schmidinger directed them to the nearby Hampton Inn, where police found the body of 44-year-old Michelle Paterson, of Brampton, Ont.

Police say she was visiting Schmidinger and had arrived in Syracuse on Tuesday.

Court documents show investigators believe Schmidinger intentionally struck Paterson in the head with a brick “several times” before strangling her.

It’s alleged in the documents that she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Schmidinger pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge Friday.

Police say Schmidinger, from nearby Baldwinsville, had a long off-and-on-again relationship with Paterson.

His lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the City of Brampton released a statement early Friday evening saying Paterson was a 19-year city employee. She most recently worked as a facility clerk in the recreation department.

“The City of Brampton’s Council and staff would like to convey their deepest sympathies to Michelle’s friends and family,” the emailed statement to Global News read.

“Michelle was a valued member of her team and will be dearly missed by all of her colleagues at the City of Brampton.”

Nick Westoll contributed to this report