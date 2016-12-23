All the lights! Our Edmonton viewers say these homes win at Christmas

We’ve all heard of Candy Cane Lane, the Leduc Country Lights and Grande Boulevard in Summerside – but what about the Edmontonians that go over the top all on their own?

Global Edmonton asked our viewers to send us their favourite Christmas displays outside of the usual suspects – and we received an overwhelming response.

So pack up the kids, and go for a drive this weekend as these Christmas homes are sure to impress and spread some serious holiday cheer.

9532 167 Street NW

Not only is this home decked to the nines – but it also has some pretty clever tech-savvy features.

Tune into its local radio station that broadcasts around the vicinity of the house. Then, watch in awe as the lights dance along in time with the songs! Pay close attention to the happy face in the main window of the home. The face actually sings along to the lyrics of many of the songs.

“It takes me quite a while to do that because you have to mouth out these words and it’s really time consuming,” home owner Paul Godfrey said.

Godfrey said it takes him approximately eight hours per song of programming time to get the lights to sync.

“I cheat. I’ll use this next year and I’ll add things. Those big candy cane things are new this year. The reindeer on the roof are new this year,” Godfrey said.

He also asks that you bring a donation to the food bank. He raised over 800 lbs of food last year alone.

108 Street & 75 Avenue

Just blocks away from Old Strathcona, Christmas at Bob’s is a staple on the south side of Edmonton and has also gone over the top with their high tech features. This home features a 20 foot tall snowman, a lit up walk-through tunnel, and it’s own radio station playing music the lights synchronize to.

Set up at this home begins before Halloween, and takes about 200 hours to complete using help from the whole family, according to the Christmas at Bob’s website. Visitors are welcomed and asked to post pictures from their stop using the hashtag #christmasatbobs.

8504 175 Street

This home’s decor covers all directions of the street. Not only does it have lights covering three of it’s four sides, but it’s decor has also taken over it’s neighbours homes as well! Their next door neighbours, neighbours across the ally, and neighbours across the street allowed them to decorate their yards with LED lights as well.

The home’s owner, Sergio Gonzalez, said his three grandchildren just love it. It usually takes about two weeks to get everything up and running.

“If there’s good weather, it’s faster. If there’s bad weather, it’s slower,” Gonzalez said.

But don’t worry about these staying on until Easter! Gonzalez says he is committed to taking down the lights no later than Jan. 8 of every year.

559 Stewart Crescent (visible from Ellerslie Road)

The saying “business in the front, party in the back” can apply to both mullets and this Summerside home backing on to Ellerslie Road just east of 91 street.

From the front, it’s a beautifully decorated home featuring over a dozen strands of LED lights, lit up reindeer, snowmen, candles, and a nativity scene.

Driving down Ellerslie Road, it’s impossible to miss from the back. A breathtaking tall Christmas tree with a smaller tree inside of it proudly stands, illuminated by over 8,000 LED lights. A cheerful ‘Merry Christmas’ message also glows in red and reflects off of the storm water pond.

“A lot of [people] are saying how they appreciate it, how our lights put a smile on their face, so it kind of motivated us,” home owner Vangie Aguilar said.

“We feel quite pressured because we know that people are expecting…people are excited to see the lights. So we took it upon [ourselves] to, ‘Okay, let’s do it. Let’s spend some money. We can make a lot of people happy by looking at the lights.'”

1339 Lakewood Road, Sherwood Park

This is a “can’t miss” trailer home in Sherwood Park that ‘goes big’, despite it’s small size. From Santa and his reindeer on the roof, the giant inflatable Santa in the front yard, or giant Frosty standing proud along the side, this home screams holiday spirit – very loudly.

There are so many lights and decorations there’s hardly any room in the yard or on any of the exterior home walls. All. The. Lights!

