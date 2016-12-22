Saskatoon police searching for missing teen Rebekah McNabb

Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating Rebekah McNabb, who has been reported missing.

McNabb, 15, was last seen in the 2000-block of Arlington Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 19.

She is considered to be in a vulnerable state.

READ MORE: Mom continues search for missing Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali

McNabb is Metis, five-foot five, 157 pounds with a medium build and a fair complexion. She has shoulder length brown hair with one side shaved to the skull and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McNabb is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.