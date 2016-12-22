Police investigate Brossard home invasion

Longueuil police are investigating a home invasion in Brossard late Wednesday night.

Police said three masked intruders broke into an apartment complex on Saint-Laurent Boulevard at around 11 p.m. ET.

The two occupants of the residence, a man and a woman, were tied up. The man suffered minor injuries to the face and legs according to police.

“The suspects were possibly armed with one metal object and possibly with at least one handgun,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

The suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

The investigation continues.